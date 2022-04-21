Delta, Rivers Clash as Baseball and Softball Hostilities Begin in Asaba Today

Team Delta and Rivers will do battle in the first match, as the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softball Championships begin in Asaba today.

The competition will end on April 24. It is being attended by Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger states, while Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will fight in the Softball event.

Over N1million cash prizes have been dangled for the teams.

After the baseball match involving Delta and Rivers states this morning at the St. Patrick’s College (SPC), Asaba, Kwara and Lagos state teams will take to the centre stage between 9 and 11 am before Rivers and Lagos softball teams do battle between 11 am and 12pm.

Delta softball team will face Kwara between 1pm and 2pm, before Niger baseball team trade tackles with Team Delta in the afternoon. The last match for today is the baseball match between Ekiti and Kwara states.

Tomorrow, April 22, Rivers baseball team will face Niger while Lagos take on Ekiti in the morning fixtures.

The afternoon games will see Lagos softball team do battle with Delta, while Kwara face Rivers.

The semifinal will hold later tomorrow, while the third place match and final game hold on April 24.

The sponsor, Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo, a former athlete, is providing feeding for 17 persons (15 players and two coaches).

The aim of the National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship, according to Achakpo, is to promote and develope the game in Nigeria, re-awake the interest of youths in Baseball and softball, reduce youth restiveness in Nigeria and expose the players to international level.

