Chrisland: Lagos Grills Teachers, Parents, Warns against Video Sharing

All parties involved in the alleged Chrisland School scandal were scrutinised at the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Education Quality Assurance Conference Hall, Alausa in Ikeja yesterday.

Sources said those who attended the meeting were: Chrisland school authorities, affected teachers, parents of the affected students, police officers, officials of the Education Quality Assurance, and that of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

However, no student was sighted because there was earlier scheduled invitation by the police for all parties involved to report to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, for detailed investigations.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has warned that anyone distributing footage of students of Chrisland Schools engaging in an “immoral act” risks 14-year jail term.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection. [This is] especially in ensuring that all child-centred institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AAO8 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public of the implications pertaining to engaging in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child committing an offence.

“[They are] liable to a custodial sentence of 14 years. This includes producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography,” it said.

