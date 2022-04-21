Chinese Envoy Says Harmony, Peaceful Coexistence Key to Devt

Michael Olugbode



Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun has called for harmony and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

These, he noted are key to development and integration in every society.

Cui made this call yesterday, in Abuja, during a seminar on, “Sharing Chinese Harmony and Performing Nigeria-China Symphony,” organised by the Chinese Embassy.

Cui said as the symphony produces great melody when harmonised, it is also logical that Nigeria, just like China can attain giant development with great harmony across all sectors.

The Ambassador also noted that bringing together the Nigeria-China Symphony would also boost people-to-people ties between both countries.

He explained: “Today is a very important day for China and Nigeria and last year we have talked about building the China-Nigeria’s Five GIST GDP Strategy.

“So, relating to the people’s connectivity, today we are sharing Chinese harmony and Performing Nigeria-China Symphony.

“The logic is that China, we value, cherish the harmony and I think the harmony is international, and as China, we have the unique practice and warm history.

“So, I try to get Chinese idea about harmony, the four elements; harmony in coexistence, harmony in integration, harmony in diversity and harmony in development.

“I found for Nigeria that the People’s level is very important. For me, one year in Nigeria, I think of how we can achieve the goal of people’s communication.

“Because people is the foundation, people is the bedrock of two countries. So I try to get idea from China, the Chinese practice and how can we do things in the two countries.

“This is the reason we have this seminar today and my idea is how the two countries can perform symphony.

“Because with symphony, everyone enjoys the melody, symphony, we use instruments, and I think how we can achieve harmony in symphony.

“And that means we have to work together. So I think today is very important if the two countries work together to have this kind of concept.

“Nigeria-China can build our symphony, that is good for the two countries. We try to have a general design and I think it is good for Nigeria’s development,” Cui said.

In his contribution, Nollywood Actor, Keneth Okonkwo commended the Chinese Embassy for organising the Seminar, noting that now more than ever, Nigeria needs all the harmony to progress.

Okonkwo said harmony gives strength, enhances productivity, enhances peace, synergy, amongst other positive impacts on society.

The Nollywood Actor noted that Nigeria needs leaders that would harmonise the society and peddle it to greater heights to becoming one of the World powers.

“China has gone through thick and thin and has been able to move forward, to harmonise their society.

“They have been able to build on their traditional foundation, to build a society that they can now relate with other societies in a relative comparative advantage of strength.

“So Nigeria needs to harmonise its society by being able to combine, allocate and utilise their resources of men, material and money which God has given us in abundance.

“Through planning, organising and controlling, so that we can achieve our objectives.

“This is what is lacking, that harmony between the different religious groups, between the different ethnic groups, between the different resources of this nation.

“We need those leaders that can emerge to harmonise our society so that we will be on our move to becoming the super power nation like China.

“So that we can relate with other harmonious societies around the world,” Okonkwo said.

