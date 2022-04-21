CBN Speaks on Fire Incident at Makurdi Branch

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said a minor fire outbreak at its Makurdi branch office in the early hours of Thursday had been swiftly contained.

The bank explained that the inferno started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere, adding that it was “swiftly checked moments after it was detected”.

CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement made available to THISDAY pointed out that the prompt response of the central bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to tackle the fire and prevented any damage it might have caused to the main office building.

Osita said, “Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation. Normal work has also continued at the branch.

“We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the bank.”

