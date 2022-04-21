Businessman Demands $250,000 from DHL for Negligence

Wale Igbintade



Following his inability to attend his son’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom (UK), a businessman, Mr. Osagie Ernest Isimemeh has demanded the sum of $250,000.00 from DHL International Nigeria Limited for alleged negligence in the delivery of his parcel containing his International Passport with a UK entry visa.

In a letter written by his lawyer, Martin Omo-Ighekpe and addressed to Mr. Adefisayo Adeboye of DHL International Nigeria Limited, Lagos, he warned that failure to comply with his request within two weeks would leave him with no option than to proceed with legal action against the company.

In the letter titled, ‘’Re-Delayed Delivery of Parcel and the Irreparable Damages Therefrom’’, Isimemeh stated that he missed the opportunity to witness, the one in a life time event, due to the negligence DHL International Nigeria Limited.

Isimemeh, who was in 2012 adjudged the IT personality of the year, in Nigeria, stated that on the 18th of February, 2022, he was at the (UKVisa submission office) in Victoria Island, Lagos to submit his passport to obtain a UK Visa to enable him attend his son, (Dr. Isimemeh Osagie), PhD graduation ceremony, which was to take place on the 22nd of March, 2022.

According to him, his son was invited by the University of Strathcylde in Glasgow Scotland, UK, for his PhD award ceremony, which is highest point of his son’s academic career and a pride to his parents who had sweated for 20 years to enable him acquire his academy training.

The letter reads: ‘’It is our brief that in the brief interview with the U.K Visa officer, it was discovered that our client son paid premium charge to your company, to deliver the parcel containing our client’s Nigeria International Passport to an address in Benin City. Our client insisted that the parcel be sent to his bank, Zenith Bank Plc, along Sapele Road, Benin City and he gave the name of the head of operations of Zenith Bank Sapele Road Branch Benin City, Mr. Seun Amodu.

‘’The Visa officer asked if that was the only Zenith Bank on Sapele Road in Benin City and our client answered in the affirmative. Our client returned to Benin City and started making preparation to travel, knowing that the visa was assured. Our client also informed the said Mr. Seun Amodu of the expected parcel, wherein the said Mr. Suen Amodu told our client that he is familiar with the D.H.L officials in Benin City.

‘’After one week of our client not hearing from the UK Visa office, your DHL officer, one Friday Ajayi with GSM No. 08055304952 claimed that nothing had been brought to them bearing our client’s name, meanwhile, our client son in the United States was tracking the parcel from the U.S. He kept in touch with our client and told our client that the parcel has been dispatched.

‘’On the 12th of March, 2022 the same officials of your company stated that they do not have the parcel containing our client’s passport in their possession. This denial went on until the 20th of March, 2022 when it was 48 hours to the date of the ceremony in Glasgow Scotland, UK.

’Our client did not get the parcel and could not proceed with the journey. Our client went to Mr. Seun Amodu, who with our client called another official of your company in Benin City with GSM number 07002255345. It is noted that the tracking number of our client’s parcel was very clear and our client missed the opportunity to witness, the one in a lifetime event, due to your company’s negligence.

‘’Upon the last call to your official, the said official acknowledged the fact that the said parcel has been with your Benin office for nine since the 16th of March, 2022 until the 24th of March, 2022 when the parcel was delivered two) days after the end of the ceremony.

Consequently, he demanded the sum of $250,000 or its Naira equivalent being damages for the delay in the delivery of his parcel containing his international passport with a UK entry visa.

