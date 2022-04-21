Buhari Appoints Matilda Mmegwa as SSA on Employment and Job Creation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

With barely 13 months to the end of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday approved the appointment of Mrs Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Employment and Job Creation (Office of the Minister of Labour and Employment).

According to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the new Senior Special Assistant, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, will work under the leadership of the Minister of Labour and Employment on issues of job creation.

Mmegwa, who brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development, is an internationally decorated presenter/keynote speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

She has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP), an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana.

The new SSA holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, and a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.

