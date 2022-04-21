Bandits Kill Newly Elected LG Councillor, Two Others, Abduct Scores in Katsina





Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have reportedly killed one of the newly elected local government councillors and two other residents within Malumfashi – Kafur Local Government Area (LGA) axis of Katsina State yesterday.

The newly elected councillor, Magaji Nasir, sprayed with bullets in the attack was rushed to the Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

One of the residents from the community disclosed that the armed bandits, numbering over 10, stormed the Gozaki community a little after midnight, shooting sporadically.

According to the source, two wives of the slain councillor, were also abducted by the hoodlums but later regained their freedom.

“The bandits took two of his wives away but later released them after spraying his body with bullets,” the source said.

A resident of Dutsen Reme, another community attacked by the hoodlums said two people were also killed in their area.

It was equally gathered from Dutsen Reme residents that several other people were abducted by the hoodlums who terrorized the neighbourhood at the early hours of the day before security agents were able to chase them away.

According to one of the residents, this was the second attack witnessed in the area in the month of April.

The Kafur – Malumfashi axis, though not among the 11 frontline local government areas heavily plaque by bandits in the state, has had its own fair share of attacks from the hoodlums.

The Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command was yet to make any comment on the attack by the hoodlums at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

