Arsenal Maul Chelsea to Keep Top Four Ambition Back on Track

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial 4-2 victory at Chelsea.

Three consecutive league defeats had significantly damaged the Gunners’ hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League but this win will provide renewed belief.

Eddie Nketiah was selected ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal’s attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta’s faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen’s header with a composed finish in the 13th minute.

It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a real touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors to put Arsenal back in front after 57 minutes.

Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.

The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

