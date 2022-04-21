Aisha Buhari Hosts Presidential Aspirants to Ramadan Iftar Saturday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, will on Saturday host presidential aspirants from all political parties to an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.An Invite to this effect sighted Thursday by THISDAY, instructed the aspirants/guests not to come along with their mobile devices, except their invitation cards which would serve as entry pass. It was, however, clarified that the ‘drop phone’ instruction will naturally not apply to some of the attendees, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers that will be attending.

Commenting on the issue in a telephone interview Thursday, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, said it was standard protocol for guests at events holding at the State House which would be graced by either the President, Vice President or the First Lady, to be asked not to go in with phones.Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting/dinner, said “there is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.

“Whether the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the First Lady is having an event, because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers”, he said.

