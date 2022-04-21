2023: ‘Nigerians Deserve Quality, Purposeful Representation

’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The former Chairman Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and other Financial Institutions in the National Assembly, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, has said that Nigerians deserved quality and purposeful to advance the course of grassroots people.

Ibrahim, who emerged as the consensus candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State for 2023 general elections, made the remarks in Ilorin shortly after his return from the National Secretariat of the PDP, Abuja, where he submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms to vie for the Kwara South Senatorial seat in the 2023 elections.

The former lawmaker who pledged to ensure effective and qualitative representation for his constituents in particular and Nigeria in general, said that his first term of four years at the Upper House, Abuja, to represent the people of the senatorial district brought a lot of dividends of democracy to the people of the area and the state in general.

According to him, “our people in Kwara South deserve quality and purposeful representation, and this I hope to deliver when I get the mandate to serve, much more than what I have done before.”

He said that his sterling leadership at the 8th Senate attested to his capability and acceptability by his constituents and they would demonstrate the gesture during the period.

The former lawmaker added that “the current state of representation at the senatorial is far below the expectations of the people and this is the reason the people of the senatorial must be magnanimous in taking good decision at retuning me back to the senate come 2023 so as to continue to uplift their socio wellbeing.”

He noted that “the essence of democracy is to have good representation that would be productive in the capacity of fashioning out laws that would add values and not the personality that would just there to embark on personal business rather than good services of common man that elected them to the office.

“Our mission is to serve and to engage in laws that would benefit the people of the constituents and this is what we are planning to do and it was what we have been doing before so as to move the society forward.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

