2023: Akerele Promises to Reposition Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency If Elected





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the House of Representatives, Akoko-Edo federal constituency of Edo State and former Chief of Staff to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, has promised to reposition the federal constituency and correct the imbalance the area has suffered in national development if nominated by the party and elected in the poll.

Akerele made the promise when he consulted the people and leaders of the constituency, including party delegates on his aspiration and bid to seek the party nomination.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director, Media and Logistics, Taiwo Francis Akerele (TFA) Campaign Organisation, Jaspa Olowojoba, said Akerele, upon unveiling his manifesto, explained his agenda to reposition the area “on the path of growth and progress through giant and intentional legislative strides if given the mandate to serve our people.

“It is heartening to note that the feedbacks were positive, even as our hardworking party executives affirmed his suitability for the plumb job of delivering democratic dividends for the good people,” highlighting his experience and success in development, administrative competency and support for the growth of the APC in Edo State over the years.

“Akerele reminded the delegates and party leaders of the various steps he took to attract development to their door steps when he was in appointive position some time ago, recalling that Akoko-Edo was completely forgotten until recently. He reminded them of Igarra-Okpe road, Ogugu road, Ugboshi road, Ekuma road in Ibillo and Lampese Ilepi road at Lampese and the long abandoned Ikpeshi township roads which were all done when he served as the Chief of Staff to the governor.

“He promised to eliminate the practice of distributing tricycle to young graduates and pepper grinding machines to our women as this is not a sustainable job creation mechanism,” promising to replace this with SME funding, artificial intelligence innovation capital in Cisco and oracle training and technology incubation and mechanised agriculture.

The statement added that Akerele insisted that he would bring the unique developmental challenges facing Akoko Edo Local Government Area into national limelight, especially on the issue of insecurity and total neglect of infrastructure while also engaging the state government on abandoned projects such as the Makeke Teachers College, Igarra Technical College, Leadership Training Centre, Okpe, the Ososo Tourists Centre and Somorika Hills Arts Ecotourism.

“He met with delegates from seven wards out of the 10 that make up the constituency, and added that the meeting with the remaining three would be concluded within the week,” the statement added.

