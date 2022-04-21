2003 Presidency: Abia Businessmen Raise N200m for Lawan, Kalu’s Nomination Forms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



Two businessmen from Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, have issued a N200 million cheque for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to purchase their nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 presidential election.

Both Lawan and Kalu are also planning to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This happened barely 24 hours after the national leadership of the ruling APC announced the costs of its nomination and expression of interest forms.

The businessmen, Ukaegbu James and Nnanna Kalu, made the announcement on Wednesday evening in Abuja, as contained in a statement on Thursday morning by the Orji Kalu Media Office.

The statement explained that both Lawan and Kalu are competent leaders to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The businessmen, according to the statement, noted that APC needed a unifier and committed leader with a good knowledge of Nigeria to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Part of the statement read: “If we must get it right in 2023, we need result-oriented leaders like Kalu and Lawan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is time to present our best hands because there won’t be any room for writing of fake results.

“We are ready to make N200 million available by weekend to purchase their nomination forms. We are convinced by their track record, managerial skills, experience and leadership acumen.”

