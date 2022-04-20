Terrorists Kill Three Kidnapped Victims in Kaduna, Threaten to Kill 22 Others over N20m Ransom

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Terrorists have killed three of their victims in Kaduna, and are also threatening to kill 22 others if a ransom of N20 million is not paid to them before yesterday midnight.

The victims were abducted at about 8p.m. on March 31, 2022, in Anguwan Bulus, a suburb near Sabon Tasha GRA in Kaduna city, Kaduna State.

Speaking with journalists who visited the community yesterday, the Village Head, Mr. Gideon Goni, said the terrorists called the community on telephone to inform the people that three of the victims had been killed, and threatened to kill the remaining 22 people if by midnight of Tuesday N20 million ransom is not paid.

He said on March 31, 2022, the terrorists invaded the community around 8p.m., killed two people and abducted 26 others, adding that one person was later released on health ground.

He said the terrorists gave them a description of a location along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to pick the corpses of the three persons killed.

According to him, “The terrorists called and said they had killed three of the 25 people held in captivity, and that if we don’t pay the N20 million ransom before 12 midnight on Tuesday (April 19, 2022), others would be killed.”

Goni said the community was raising some money to secure the release of the victims “when the terrorists called us and told us to pick the corpses of three of their victims at Dutse.

“I am appealing to them not to kill anyone. We are appealing to the state and federal governments as well as religious bodies to come to our rescue so that the killings will stop.”

One of those whose family member was kidnapped said he had been able to raise N7 million “but the terrorists insisted on the N20 million or they will keep killing the victims.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls on the development when contacted.

