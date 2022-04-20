Tekedia Institute Unveils Mini-MBA Programme

Boston-based business school, Tekedia Institute, has announced the launch of its virtual professional Mini-MBA programme for young professionals and business leaders.​

This is to better equip participants with an in-depth knowledge of core business principles, problem-solving capabilities, analytical competencies, and contemporary business models that are needed to thrive within the 21st-century business ecosystem.

The Tekedia Mini-MBA programme is a virtual 12-weeks innovative management programme that is designed to provide practical training on business growth, optimization, and execution. It is on this backdrop that faculty members have been selected from global organisations like Microsoft, Shell, Flutterwave, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman, Coca Cola, Deloitte, Schlumberger, Mastercard, Access Bank, AXA Mansard, KPMG, MTN Nigeria, among others to provide contemporary insights into global best business practices.

Commenting on the importance of the Mini-MBA programme, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the lead faculty of Tekedia Institute, noted that the programme is poised to equip professionals, including business owners, with the contemporary skills that will guarantee both professional and business growth.

The Tekedia Mini-MBA is an innovative programme designed to strategically position young professionals as future leaders within their respective areas of expertise while equipping business owners with the contemporary skills needed to upscale their business operations and execution strategies, he said.

