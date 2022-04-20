STOP CALLING ON GOD TO END INSECURITY

I was shell shocked when recently the Minister of defense was calling on God for divine intervention to solve our security problems for me that was another reminder of how low we have become in society.The menace of banditry has eaten deeply into our society and we know the solutions but we choose to look away but we are so quick to call God.

Different Military strategists have given a clear solution to the problem with copious recommendations but we lack the sincerity of purpose and political will but we are quick to call God.God has given us the solutions to our problem but self deceit will continuously blind us.

Over 20 days since the train bombing is kaduna and with the millions and billions spent on defense don’t we have enough intelligence to launch a rescue effort but we expect God to solve all our problems

For me when people call God over problems that the solution is within reach it is clear hypocrisy,Just as we once touted that the super tucano will solve the problem but the banditry remains.I don’t think the Army doesn’t have enough weapons to fight bandits I don’t think Nigerian army is incapable,the same Nigerian army always excel in peacekeeping missions.The same Nigerian army that restored peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone is a powerful army.I have met Liberians that talk glowingly of our Nigerian soldiers.I dare say if you send Nigerian soldiers on peacekeeping missions outside Nigeria today they will excel but why can’t they excel in Nigeria.The answer is clear it is the Nigerian factor that is wrapped up in many other factors, let’s be honest when we are ready to end all these insecurity it will end but let’s not forget the human casualty is getting out of hand.This is not time to call God because God see it all.This is the time to save Nigeria

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

