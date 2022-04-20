Salah Scores Brace as Liverpool Outclass Man Utd to go Top

PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool outclassed a desperate Manchester United 4-0 in an embarrassingly one-sided affair at Anfield to go top of the Premier League last night

Manchester City can however regain their place at the summit against Brighton tonight but this was another thrilling reminder of how Jurgen Klopp’s team are determined to chase them down in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

It was also a graphic illustration of the giant task facing United’s manager-elect Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils were run ragged by the Liverpool powerhouse, the gulf in quality and attitude between the sides a chasm.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his new-born son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tributewith applause in the seventh minute.

Liverpool were already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Salah’s pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass after 22 minutes.

Mane ended any slim hopes United had of making this a challenging evening for Liverpool with a first-time finish from Diaz’s pass in the 69th minute before Salah completed the rout with five minutes left.

After their 5-0 winat Old Trafford in October, Liverpool are the first club to score at least eight Premier League goals against United in a single season.

The victory moves Jurgen Klopp’s side two points clear of defending champions City, who have seven matches left to play before facing Brighton at Etihad Stadium this Wednesday.

United, who could have moved level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, remain sixth. On Saturday, the Red Devils go to fifth-placed Arsenal.

