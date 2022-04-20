Rehabilitation of Kiri -Abugi Federal Road ‘ll Boost Economic Activities in Kogi, Says Adeyemi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The rehabilitation of Kiri-Abugi Road by the federal government would continue to boast the economic activities between the people of Kabba/Bunu and Lokoja Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

The federal road, which had been abandoned for quiet sometimes now, had brought a lot of hardships to the residents of the communities along the road and paralysed economic activities following the un-motorable condition of the road in the axis.

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi disclosed this while speaking during the inspection and on spot assessment of the reconstruction of the road on Monday.

Adeyemi stated that the rehabilitation became imperative in order to bringing development to the door steps of the entire people of senatorial district.

However, the residents, traders and spare parts dealers have continued to shower commendation on his efforts during the physical inspection and on-the-spot assessment of the road reconstruction.

Adeyemi was accompanied by notable politicians and the contractor handling the road construction.

The reconstruction work, which is being handled by FSK Nigeria Limited, was facilitated by Adeyemi.

While work has been completed on the Kiri end of the road, work is ongoing on the Abugi portion, just as the project’s Site Engineer, Mr. Kola Oladejo, assured that the entire work, including the bridges, would be completed soon.

Speaking on the newly-reconstructed Kiri Road,

A Resident, Mr. Bello Usman, who spoke on the road project, said that it would enhance and make easier trading activities in and around the area.

Usman said: “I did not even know the person behind the project until when he came for the inspection today. But we have been praying for whoever that is behind it.

“The effort is very commendable. This is because we know that the road is to our own benefit. It will greatly make our trading activities easier.

“Before now, we have been finding it difficult to engage in trading because of the bad nature of the road. But now that the road has been reconstructed, things will be very easy for us. Elimination of dust alone will enhance trading.

“The effort is very encouraging and highly commendable. We appreciate Senator Smart Adeyemi for this.”

Also speaking, a Public Secondary School Teacher, Mrs. Okunola Moses, who could not hide his joy, said that he didn’t know that the Kiri Road was wide until the reconstruction work.

“I never knew before now that the road is as wide as this. I don’t know Senator Smart Adeyemi. I have never met him in person, but I have been hearing about him and his good works.

“As he brings relief and happiness to the residents and various spare parts dealers and traders around this market, God will reward him and we will continue to pray for his progress.”

