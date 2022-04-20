NECO Reschedules 2022 National Common Entrance Examination

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE). The exam, which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges, is billed from April 23, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Azeez Sabi, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”

The examination body said that candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination timetable from the council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

