India, USA, Brazil Top List of Countries with the Most Instagram Users

Emma Okonji



Statista a global provider of research and analysis services has ranked India, USA, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Mexico, UK and Germany among the top 10 countries with the most Instagram users globally.

The ranking was as of January 2022, and it showed countries with the most Instagram users.

According to the ranking, India ranked first with 230.25 million Instagram users; USA was second with 159.75 million users; Brazil ranks third with 119.45 million Instagram users; Indonesia ranked fourth with 99.15 million Instagram users; Russia ranked fifth with 63 million Instagram users and Turkey was ranks sixth with 52.15 million Instagram users.

Also, Japan was ranked seventh with 46.1 million Instagram users; Mexico eighth with 37.85 million Instagram users; UK ranks ninth with 31.75 million Instagram users and Germany ranks tenth with 29.85 Instagram users.

In 2021, Instagram reached two billion active users in 11.2 years after being launched.

WhatsApp reached two billion users after 11 years of launching and YouTube took a total 14.2 years to reach this milestone. Facebook, which has recently rebranded as Meta, reached two billion users after 13.3 years of being founded.

According to Statista, “The data revolution has only just begun. Today, more data is collected and made available than ever before. Our mission is to enable our clients and customers to make the best decisions.

“To ensure this, over 200 experienced and well-versed Statista research experts and analysts track the latest developments and current trends in over 170 markets and industries every day. Our pool of experts is our and your greatest resource here, as we believe that only real people can extract meaningful and contextualised insights from an abundance of available data.”

