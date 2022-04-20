Five Kidnapped in Anambra on Easter Monday after Attending Wedding Party

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

At least five persons have been kidnapped by unidentified men wielding guns in Anambra State on Easter Monday.

THISDAY learnt that the five persons who attended the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa, were on their way back home when they were kidnapped at gunpoint.

An alert message by the commissioner, which was made available to our correspondent, stated that the victims were kidnapped around Akpo community in Aguata Local Government Area at about 10p.m. on Monday, and that no contact has been established with them or the kidnappers.

Ezeokenwa wrote: “The following friends of my cousin – Sampson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Franklin Osuuagu, Chijioke Uduba, and Benedict Ozoagwu, who visited for his traditional marriage on Monday were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10p.m. last night in Udo Village, Akpo (Aguata LGA) along Akpo-Nkpologwu Road about 300 metres to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims.”

When our correspondent reached out to the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenganyia, he confirmed the development.

He said the command has launched operation to rescue the abducted persons, and that the commissioner has also been contacted over the claims.

“The command has already made contact to the Honorable Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Sly Ezeonkenwa, and operation is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims,” he said.

