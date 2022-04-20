FEMA Rescues Three as Flood Ravages FCT Community

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Local divers stationed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have rescued three residents drowned in heavy floods that submerged the Dogongada community in the Lokogoma District of the FCT following a heavy rainfall last Monday.

A statement issued yesterday by the Head of Public Relations Unit, FEMA, Nkechi Isa, said the flood was as a result of the pool of water from Apo District.

She said following the directive of the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, for an assessment tour of the affected areas, a search and rescue team was led by the acting Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme.

The team was informed that the heavy floods at Apo Dutse road which affected residents living at Amina Court, Brains and Hammers, was traceable to narrow box culvert and an ongoing construction along the river bank.

Wenegieme appealed to residents not to drive in heavy pools of water, but to wait and allow the water to subside.

She added that FEMA would soon embark on the posting of early warning signs in vulnerable areas.

Reacting to the flash floods in some part of the FCT, Idriss said FEMA would ensure all obstructions to the free flow of water in the Territory are removed.

He stated that the FCTA under the leadership of Malam Mohammed Musa Bello has zero tolerance for infractions on waterways and any violations to the FCT Master plan which could result in the loss of lives and property.

He urged residents to respect the Abuja master plan, the building codes and environmental precautions in order to stay alive in the community.

