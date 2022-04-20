CSO Hails Lagos GAC Members, Congratulates Sanwo-Olu on Second Term Bid

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has hailed the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term by Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex decision-making body of the State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The organisation welcomed the body’s decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu for another shot at the gubernatorial ticket as constitutionally required of him ahead of next year’s general elections in the country.

In a statement yesterday and signed by the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Rasaq Olokoba, it stated that the GAC stamp on Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid was a testament to the group’s regular public pronouncements about the personality of the Governor and the quality of service he is rendering to the people of Lagos State.

He said: ‘’We have maintained in our various communication that the present Governor of Lagos State is a round peg in a round hole. It is impossible to satisfy everybody but you must be seen to be doing your best under any circumstance and that’s exactly what Governor Sanwo-Olu has been doing since he assumed office as Lagos State Governor.”

Olokoba further stated that the GAC members must have been impressed by the sterling performance of Sanwo-Olu, which made them, like millions of Lagos residents love him.

He said the governor’s infrastructural renewal, completion of abandoned projects and revamping of the health sector as well as the educational sector are visible achievements for every Lagosian to see, saying this may have also added to the reasons the performing governor was allowed to continue his great work.

He added that continuity was key, noting therefore that the decision of the apex body of APC in Lagos would further restore confidence to the business community and corporate Lagos.

“We are aware that this governor has not departed from the economic blue print of Lagos State. He represents the brightest and most creative minds in politics, policy-making and governance the State has produced and he has been able to stabilise the State of Aquatic Splendour in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

“in the light of the above, we congratulate the Lagos GAC for a well thought out decision to allow Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continue for another term of four years in office. We also congratulate the Governor and urge him not to depart from the path of progressive governance, which has earned him the trust and confidence of the people.” Olokoba said.

