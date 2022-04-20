Chrisland: Head Teacher, Parents to Report at SCID Panti

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday invited all parties involved in the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools (name withheld) to report at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The parties include Leader of the Teachers Delegation and Head Teacher, G.I. Azike alongside parents of the female pupil allegedly drugged and abused in the World School Games in Dubai.

Although they were scheduled to meet at the SCID yesterday, the meeting was been postponed to today (Wednesday) morning after the school said it got the invitation late.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to THISDAY that all parties involved in the case were directed to report to give a written statement, as further questioning will be done.

According to the school management, the female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school in Dubai between March 8 and 14 this

year.

The pupil was said to have participated in an immoral conduct, “Truth or Dare” game at light out, which led to her suspension as a major player in the scandalous act. Hence, the school categorically dispelled the allegation of rape.

