BUA Group Donates 13,210 Bags of Cement for Islamic Education Centre’s Expansion

The Director-General of the International Centre for Islamic Education (ICICE), Dr Kabir Kabo, has disclosed that the Chairman of the BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu has supplied the 13,210 bags of cement he promised towards the expansion of the ICICE Al-Noor Masjid in Abuja.

Kabo disclosed this during the presentation of progress report and inspection of the project.

He put the cost of the supplied cement by BUA Group towards the project which is now at between 30 to 40 per cent completion at N33.6 million. He also noted that the overall cost of the mosque has been upgraded to N4 billion with a new revised completion date of April 2023.

The project, whose foundation was laid on April 25, 2020, was originally awarded at the cost of N3.15 billion and due for completion in December 2022. He said the project has generated almost about N2 billion and what has been expanded to about N800 million.

“We are lucky that the Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has promised to provide all the cement. That has helped to cut cost. But very soon, with the kind of work that is going to take place in the female wing, we could be asking for more disbursement of funds in the region of about N500 million.

“The initial estimate of the project is N3.15 billion and with other components that have been taken into account like the excavator, solar, lift, lightening and other things which will cost additional N800 million.

“So, all together even though the actual contract fee is N3.15 billion for the construction work, then a separate budget is needed within the region of about N600 million to N800 million in order to accomplish the exercise we want to see,” Kabo said.

Also the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company and Chairman, ICICE Advisory Committee, Mele Kolo Kyari l, said the COVID-19 delayed the take off of the project because of the supply chain disruption.

He said the project was Al-Noor Mosque’s contribution to national development to create very learned, moderate and informed Muslims that they could make contribution to the society.

