2023 Election: Senior Advocate Cautions Politicians against Violence, Bloodletting

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Ahead of 2023 general elections, a constitutional lawyer, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN) has called on politicians in the country to shun all forms of violence that could lead to bloodletting in the country.

The legal luminary made the remarks in Ilorin, Kwara State, during his annual Iftar session organised for the members of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held on Monday.

Ali explained: “Nigeria has witnessed many bloodshed due to incessant killings of innocent people, kidnapping, banditry among others and this must not happen again during the forthcoming general elections in the country.”

He added: “I want Nigeria politicians to play the game according to the rules and shun all forms of actions that may lead to bloodletting in the country.”

Furthermore, Ali stressed that politicians should not see the game as a do or die affair adding that, “they should abhor all forms of comments and utterances that may create violence.

“Violence doesn’t bring positive development and the politicians in the country should always behave in accordance to Allah’s will and work as brothers and sisters so as to add values to the socio well being of the electorate.”

Ali who urged them not to see their ambitions as a desperate one noted that, “Allah gives power to whom He pleases and avoids what can lead to the breaking down of law and order.”

The legal icon stated further that the period of the Ramadan fast should be a period of sober reflection, adding that every individual must be their brother’s keeper.

He maintained that, “Allah preaches kindness, assisting one another and abhors evil things”.

Ali, therefore said he would continue to use his wealth to support less privileged people, saying that, ” We came to this world with nothing and we will go back with nothing.”

He also commended the journalists in the state for promoting peace and development appealing to them not to relent in their efforts at moving the nation forward through their pens.

Also in his remarks at the event, the state Chairman of NUJ, Abdulateef Lanre Ahmed lauded the benevolence attitude of the legal icon all times.

He said the legal luminary has been a pillar of success of many people in the state and advised other wealthy individuals to emulate his kindness so as to add more values to the society.

Ahmed therefore prayed to Allah to continue to keep the legal icon for the services of humanity.

