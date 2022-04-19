Women Reliable Allies in Politics, Says Oshiomhole

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, yesterday described women as the most reliable allies in politics, saying their roles cannot be undermined in the Nigerian politics.

Oshiomhole, who is also a Senatorial aspirant, made the assertion at the maiden Edo North APC’s women’s conference, held in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, organised by the women’s wing of the party.

The former national chairman of the party added that the support of the women is really needed if one wants to go far in Nigerian politics especially when one is seeking for a political position.

He commended the women for coming out from their shells to seek political relevance and hold political offices in the country.

Earlier in her remark, Mrs Dame Omua-Okpaku said the women’s conference is timely and pungent, stating that some of the issues to be raised and debated at the conference would also have bearing on the rights and privileges of women being currently discussed in the national assembly.

Octogenarian mother of former Edo State governor, Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole, was the special guest of honour at the conference which also attracted top female politicians in Edo North and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

