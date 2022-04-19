Rangers Fans Hail Aribo after a Scintillating Performance

Some Rangers supporters have hailed Joe Aribo after the Nigerian international did his bit to help the Light Blues progress to the next stage of the Europa League and the Scottish Cup final.

Aribo was one of the best performers, providing two assists as Rangers defeated Sporting Braga 3-1 after extra time on Thursday to advance to the semifinal of the continent’s second-tier club competition. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men proceeded on aggregate, despite losing 1-0 in Portugal.

The Gers completed a perfect week when they beat bitter Glasgow rivals Celtics 2-1 after extra time at Hampden on Sunday to book a place in the final of the Scottish Cup.

Aribo took to his social media account to express his pleasure at taking a major step towards winning major silverware for the club.

And a section of the Rangers fans have gone to his comment section to appreciate his input in the club’s recent success.

“Welcome back sexy feet”

“You’ve been class and pinnacle in both! Keep it up and it could be something special!”

“You are the best midfielder ever.”

“Quality big man”

“Happy Easter big sexy”

“Keep it up Joe, this is what it means to play for this club. Rangers to Charlton was a huge step up for you lad. Let’s make it count.”

“Very proud of you bro.”

“Magic Joe Aribo!”

“Great game today, Glasgow is blue.”

“Back to your best.”

“You looked back to your best this week Joe. Keep this form up and you will deservedly get your hands on more silverware.”

After delivering a couple of brilliant performances over the last few days, the former Charlton Athletic ace has been in the good graces of the Gers fans

Aribo won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season in his second campaign with the Gers.

