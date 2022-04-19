Peseiro Favourite to Land Vacant Super Eagles Job

The Nigeria Football Federation’s merry-go-round appears to have found a final spot in Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, albeit for the second time.

Peseiro was tipped to take charge of the Super Eagles after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and appeared to have bagged the job but the NFF turnaround and settled for Austin Eguavoen to continue with the team.

While Eguavoen’s failures have now become a slap in the face of many Nigerians who asked for a longer contract for him, the NFF has been forced to go back to the man they’d initially wanted for the job, Peseiro.

The Portuguese former Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto and Al Ahly manager doesn’t have an excellent coaching career but if reports making the rounds are anything to be considered the NFF seems to have stuck with him regardless.

After a rich list of probables including Laurent Blanc, Ernesto Valverde and Toni Conceicao emerged last week, the NFF is believed to have found Peseiro as an easier and more affordable option.

Feelers have it that the former Venezuela manager will come with four assistants and they will be paid from his salary. Earlier reports which are yet to be substantiated also suggest he will live in Nigeria during his stay as coach.

It would be recall that the NFF has appointed Salisu Yusuf, Finidi George and Usman Abdallah as assistant coaches while Ike Shorunmu was recalled as the goalkeepers’ trainer.

In addition with Peseiro’s four assistants, the Portuguese may be working with more than eight assistants when he takes over the job.

The NFF is expected to make an announcement in the coming days.

The 62-year-old will reportedly earn more than US$50,000.00 monthly, higher than what was paid to erstwhile coach Gernot Rohr.

He would be embarking on his third national team coaching adventure, having previously managed Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Peseiro will work with Eguavoen as the former Super Eagles coach is still the Technical Director at the NFF after the latest decision to allow him complete his two -year contract.

