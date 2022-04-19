Odibola Properties Doles out N3.5m to Winners of New Port Harcourt Mini Marathon

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

John Muiruri ran 1 hrs and 9mins to win the New Port Harcourt Mini Marathon 2022 yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. For his effort, Muiruri

pocketed the N1million prize money at stake for the winner.

Solomon Koech and Adamu Muazu emerged second and third while they also won cash gift of N500,000 and N250,000 respectively.

In the female category, Cheptoeck Careen, who ran 1hour 22minutes, clinched N1million, while David Abiye Joy and Yohanna Dinatu emerged second and third respectively, with the sum of N500,000 and N250,000 as their prize money.

A total of N3.5 million was doled to the six winners of the New Port Harcourt Mini Marathon by property estate agency, Odibola Global Services Limited, on Monday.

In his opening remarks at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, being the finish point for the race that lasted about 1 hour and 30minutes, the Chairman of the agency, Mr Bolaji Osobukola, said the essence of the marathon was to showcase that Rivers State was safe.

Speaking further on the aim of the programme Osobukola said, “We want to tell people that Rivers State is safe. Without a safe environment you cannot do business and without being fit, you cannot invest in properties. You need to walk and run before investing in properties. In as much as we want to tell the world that Rivers State is safe, we urged the general public to remain peaceful so as to enjoy their investments.

“This is a maiden edition, we will be sponsoring this marathon yearly. It’s going to be a yearly event, so long as we have the support of the rivers state government”.

Odibola boss also commended the Rivers State Government for partnering in the sports event.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers lMinistry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, commended Odibola Properties for sponsoring the marathon and urged other investors in the state to emulate such footsteps.

