IPOB Dissidents Opposed to Kanu’s Release Attacking Anambra, Group Alleges

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has alleged that some dissident members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for attacks in Anambra State.

The group in a statement signed by its President-General, Mr. Goodluck Ibem, said the elements are opposed to the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because of the monetary gains they were making as a result of Kanu’s absence, which would have been difficult if Kanu was around.

Ibem said the group chose Anambra State for the latest attacks because the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, was working hard for the release of Kanu, “and the elements feel the attacks will make the governor abandon the efforts in the hope of spiting IPOB.”

The statement issued by COSEYL read: “The gunmen burning government property in Anambra State are doing so because they are not happy with Soludo’s move to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release.”

The group, an umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-east geopolitical zone, said after a careful study and analysis of the burning and destruction of local government council secretariats in Anambra State, unprovoked attacks on innocent people by gunmen and targeted attack on the residence of Professor Soludo have confirmed that they were after the governor.

They said this was because of his move to mobilise South-east governors and other Igbo leaders to negotiate for the release of Kanu who is currently in DSS custody in Abuja.

According to the youth group, “Governor Soludo, after his swearing-in as the state governor, made a categorical statement that he was going to mobilise his colleagues and notable Igbo leaders to secure the release of Kanu, and called on civil servants to go to work on Mondays.

“After making the statement, heaven was let loose as gunmen and arsonists from nowhere stated burning down local government councils secretariats in the state, and even made an attempt to attack the house of the governor.

“The actions of the gunmen showed that they were not interested in the release of Kanu but only want the Monday sit-at-home to remain and not tempered with despite being cancelled by IPOB leadership.

“These gunmen and their sponsors know fully the consequences of their actions, and they are very serious doing it. The reason for their actions points to one fact that there are not interested in the release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

“The sponsors of these gunmen don’t want Kanu released, maybe because of their personal benefits which will cease if Kanu is released, hence the attack on anyone who dares to make a move to secure his release.”

The group said many Igbo prominent sons have spoken against the Monday sit-at-home and nothing has happened, but immediately Soludo indicated interest to work towards the release of Kanu, they became agitated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

