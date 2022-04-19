ICICE Al-Noor Mosque Expansion Cost Revised to N4bn

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The cost of the International Centre for Islamic Education (ICICE) Al-Noor Masjid in Abuja has been upgraded to N4 billion with a new revised completion date of April 2023.

The Director-General of the centre, Dr Kabir Kabo, revealed this during the presentation of progress report and inspection of the project.

The project, whose foundation was laid on April 25, 2020, was originally awarded at the cost of N3.15 billion and due for completion in December 2022.

In his presentation, Kabo said the cost had varied by about N900 million following the modification of the project with the introduction of other facilities to improve ambience and functionality.]

He said the ground floor, first floor and second floor will be expanded to create more spaces for worshippers in addition to facilities like elevators and escalators

He explained that the project was between 30 to 40 per cent completed, adding that by the time the female wing construction begins after the month of Ramadan, it would accelerate the project.

“Basically, what we have generated is almost about N2 billion and what has been expanded is about N800 million. We are lucky that the Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has promised to provide all the cement.

“That has helped to cut cost. But very soon, with the kind of work that is going to take place in the female Wing, we could be asking for more disbursement of funds in the region of about N500 million.

“The initial estimate of the project is N3.15 billion and with other components that have been taken into account like the excavator, solar, lift, lightening and other things which will cost additional N800 million.

“So, all together even though the actual contract fee is N3.15 billion for the construction work. Then a separate budget is needed within the region of about N600 to N800 million in order to accomplish the excesses we want to see,” Kabo said.

Also the Chairman, ICICE Advisory Committee, Mele Kolo Kyari said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the take off of the project because of the supply chain disruption.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC said the project was Al-Noor Mosque’s contribution to nation building and national development to create very learned, moderate and informed Muslims that they can make contribution to the society.

“The whole project here is to ensure that inclusion is created, young people who constitute over 70 per cent of the nation’s population are catered for. They need to be helped so that they can learn and interact with the community and appreciate others who are not part of the community,” Kyari said.

