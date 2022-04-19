Former Members of Tinubu’s Political School Should Not Contest against Him, Says Igbokwe

Segun James



The former publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Joe Igbokwe has advised anyone who graduated from what he termed the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political school not to consider contesting the presidency against the former Lagos Governor.

Igbokwe who said this at a prayer meeting organised by the Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO), stressed that anyone that passed through the school has the capacity to govern Nigeria, but insisted that Tinubu should have the chance of first refusal.

According to him, “I’m a graduate of this school and I know the value. For this reason, I’m a Nigerian and proudly so. Hence we cannot trust our country to the hands of someone without experience, a mediocre. Let me make it clear, anyone who has ruled Lagos can rule Nigeria.”

Igbokwe who is the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages, said if the nation was to take its place in the comity of nations, Tinubu should be allowed to take the saddle as president of Nigeria.

“The only leader we know that is capable of taking Nigeria to the next level is Asiwaju. He’s a teacher on matters of governance. We need to use him now. I know the number of leaders he has built,” he stressed.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, Prince Anofi Elegushi, said while others were sleeping and waiting on others to anoint them, Tinubu had been going around the country building bridges across the political divides.

He said it was this rare gift that put Tinubu in the best stead to lead the country in this most critical period of the country.

Also speaking, the Director General of ITSO, Ladi,Balogun said a Tinubu presidency would bring prosperity to the nation, adding that he has the capacity to tackle the insecurity plaguing the country.

Balogun said the APC national leader should be allowed to re-engineer the national economy as he did with Lagos.

