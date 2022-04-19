Arsenal Interest Flatters Osimhen as Gunners Initiate Contact

Napoli attacker, Victor Osimhen, is catching the eye at the Emirates and is believed to be flattered by the interest from the London club.

Arsenal and a host of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the Napoli forward.

The Super Eagles forward and his Napoli teammates however lost the chance to keep their Serie A title on course as Jose Mourinho’ AS Roma snatched a late minute equaliser at Diego Maradona Stadium last night.

Osimhen, who has been a subject of interest across Europe is believed to have seen Arsenal make initial contacts with his representatives about his availability.

A move is however not imminent as Napoli look to keep the attacker for at least one more season while the former Lille front man doesn’t see Arsenal as the perfect destination at the moment.

Napoli transfer guru, Emmanuel Cammaroto believes Osimhen wants to play in the UEFA Champions League with Napoli and may not be making a move at the moment.

According to Sport Witness, Cammaroto said “the big names of the Premier League are following him and are beginning to come forward,”

“But Napoli’s idea is to keep the Nigerian centre forward at least for another season unless there are significant proposals. At the moment, Arsenal has come forward and has sounded out the player’s entourage. Osimhen has registered the interest of the Gunners, and it seems that he has been flattered by the proposal. But he doesn’t consider Arsenal a first choice for his career.

“The former Lille striker wants to play in the Champions League with Napoli, and then he will choose his future.”

Arsenal were at a stage favourites for the Premier League’s fourth place and a Champions League slot but a slump in form in the past three weeks has seen the team slide into sixth place, and potentially away from quality acquisitions.

“The Nigeria international has enjoyed an extremely productive campaign with the Italian side, netting 16 goals in just 21 starts this term. Mikel Arteta’s side are in desperate need of at least one striker this summer after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Fellow frontmen Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also both into the final three months of their contracts with the club, leaving Arteta short of options up front.

