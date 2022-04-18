Zulum Warns Borno Residents against Boko Haram

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has warned fish traders against any business deals with terrorist’s groups in order to avoid funding to Boko Haram/ISWAP and reinforce the reign of terror in the state.



Zulum gave the warning at the weekend during his visit to Monguno, where he supervised the distribution of N275 million alongside bags of food items and textiles to over 90,000 IDPs and vulnerable members of the host communities.



He also directed the release of five vehicles and a business grant as stimulus to fish marketers.

The governor said: “I warn you not to be involved with any illicit transaction that can jeopardise the security of our people. Anyone caught associating with criminal elements should blame himself.”



He urged the traders to cooperate with the security agencies by providing information about suspicious activities relating to insurgents.



The governor’s lifeline to the fishermen was aimed at enhancing the trading of dried fish previously suspended as a result of the activities of Boko Haram insurgents that attacked security forces and communities and led to the displacement of millions of people.



Before the insurgency, which disrupted business activities in most communities in the state, dry fish was commercially supplied to other parts of Nigeria and to neighbouring countries.



Zulum has since 2019 directed disbursement of billions of Naira aimed at supporting business owners whose sources of livelihood were crippled by over a decade conflict in the North-east.

