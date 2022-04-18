‘Why Hoodlums Invade Bayelsa Court with Impunity’

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has posited that the non-decisive action by security agencies against culprits and their sponsors is responsible for the impunity and desecration of the courts by political actors, especially in Bayelsa State.

NAS, which offered reasons why the hallow chambers of courts in Bayelsa State are invaded and vandalised by hoodlums, stated that the invasion of courts in the state has occurred three times without arrest and prosecution of the culprits and their sponsors.

It recalled that former state Governor, Seriake Dickson, led some thugs to invade a court room in the state capital in 2015.

The National Association of Seadogs in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the state chapter, Amaebi Clarkson, said the zero action by security agencies at the time of the attack may have unwittingly given impetus to a repeat of the shameful act.

He said: “In very strong terms, we condemn the brazen invasion of a High Court in Bayelsa State by thugs ostensibly on the instigation of political actors. The shameful desecration of a court in session and physically attacking the presiding Judge reflects the abyss our society has descended into. This incident gives the unfortunate impression that we are on the brinks of a state of anarchy.

“We recall that this is the second time such regrettable incident has happened in the state. A few years ago, a Federal High Court in session was invaded by political thugs, and several persons, including lawyers, sustained injuries. Yet there was no known arrest or prosecution of the culprits of that invasion.

“The non-decisive action of the security agents at that time may have unwittingly given impetus to a repeat of this shameful act. The desecration of the courts in Bayelsa State has become one too many. We, therefore, call on the state government and the security agents to urgently arrest the perpetrators of this disgraceful act.”

