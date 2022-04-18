Tech Top 5 News

Flutterwave’s CEO under Fire for Alleged Fraud

Africa’s biggest fintech company, Flutterwave, and its CEO Olugbenga Agboola have been dragged into a web of allegations, including fraud, abuse of power and sexual misconduct.

According to an investigative report by West Africa Weekly, Agboola abused his position as he was simultaneously working for Access bank and Flutterwave.



He was also accused of posing as an Access Bank representative during an investor call to favour Flutterwave taking unfair advantage of his position and assets at the bank without their knowledge.

Flutterwave was reported to have stopped remitting payment for web acquired and switch fees, amounting to N221.10 million, for Ravepay transactions done by the fintech firm between April 2016 and August 2018, according to the letter sent to the unicorn firm by Olubusola Osilaja, during her time as Access Bank’s segment head of channels services.



However, one of the founders, Iyin Aboyeji, said the allegations were lies and an attack on his name.

In a thread of tweets, he said, “The ecosystem does not need saving. Flutterwave is a great company solving an important problem for Africa, and I have confidence in the board to fix whatever has gone wrong. But first, we must separate fact from fiction.”

There was also the suggestion of sexual relationships with subordinate female staff members at Flutterwave. Agboola has yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

Whistle App Launches to Solve Traffic Hazards in Lagos

Whistle app has launched a mobile application platform, allowing the public to address road issues and report suspected corruption cases in Lagos.

The app, designed by Glenwater Limited, will ease reporting reckless drivers, traffic congestion, dangerous vehicles, and road crashes.



In some instances, people could also get financial rewards following their reports.

The General manager of Glenwater Limited, Temitope Hundeyin, said the app was created to solve Nigeria’s problems daily.

“We refer to our app users as whistlers. Every report submitted by a whistler is backed by picture or video evidence and then seamlessly escalated to the appropriate authorities to provide a resolution,” said Hundeyin.

She added, “Part of what makes Whistle unique is that we have integrated a virtual wallet into the app that houses the rewards whistlers receive for filing a report. This means that for reporting a vehicle driving with expired papers, the whistler will earn a share of the fine paid.”



It is also to serve a function of flagging vehicles driving with expired documents and instantly notifying authorities to issue fines where applicable.

It was also emphasised that when a report is filed on the app, the whistler is kept anonymous so that people can be confident to use the app.

The Whistle App is available on Google Playstore for download.

Twitter Approves ‘Poison Pill’ Plan to Limit Musk’s Takeover

Twitter Inc. has adopted a limited-term shareholder rights plan to limit billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s $43 billion cash takeover offer.

The plan referred to as a “Poison Pill’’ could make it harder for him to raise his stake in the social media platform or acquire the company.

The Tesla Inc. Chief executive officer recently offered $54.20 a share in cash for Twitter, valuing the company at $43 billion.



The “poison pill” provision, announced in a press release, is a corporate anti-takeover defence mechanism and preserves the right of Twitter shareholders other than Musk to acquire more shares of the company at a relatively inexpensive price, effectively diluting Musk’s stake. The provision will be triggered if Musk (or any other investor) acquires more than 15 per cent of the company’s shares. Musk currently owns nine per cent of Twitter’s shares.

The move marks an effort by Twitter’s board to wrest back some control in the deal after Musk’s acquisition offer. The poison pill will not necessarily stop Musk’s bid in its tracks, but it could make buying the company more expensive or force Musk to negotiate with the board.



“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” the company said in a statement.



Twitter’s stock fluctuated a bit Thursday but remained mostly flat, closing around $45, well below Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share.

The board said Twitter’s poison pill plan would stay for one year.

NCC, Google Partners to Drive Nigeria’s Broadband Access

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Google Global Services Nigeria have forged a partnership to advance national targets for widespread broadband access.

According to a document obtained, the regulator is working to achieve Nigeria’s digital transformation policy, which targets high broadband penetration, quality of service and the advancement of a digital economy by 2025.

The two organisations committed when a delegation from Google Global Services Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja.



The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta, said that the partnership would speed up digital transformation and improve national security across the country and Africa.

Danbatta expressed optimism that Google’s investment in the subsea cable, Equiano, will drive NCC’s ongoing implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020-2025, to increase broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025.



Google’s Equiano cable system is expected to land in Nigeria by the end of April 2022.

“I am hopeful that Equiano will have an additional landing point in the hinterlands through collaborative efforts with the licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) to reduce retail data prices significantly and thereby complementing the Commission’s efforts at ensuring affordable Internet services are available to boost the Commission’s ongoing broadband policy drive,” he said.



On her part, the director of Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan, applauded NCC for its seamless, credible, and successful auction of the 3.5 Gigahertz spectrum for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria, stating that it is evident that both the NCC and Google share a common goal.

FIFA Launches Streaming Digital Platform

FIFA has entered the streaming business and launched a free digital platform called FIFA+.

This makes it the first sports federation that moves into streaming.

FIFA+ is a free, ad-supported platform available across all web and mobile devices, with plans to launch on connected devices soon.



The new ad-funded service is set to broadcast the equivalent of 40,000 live matches a year from 100 member associations across the six confederations. Other content will reportedly include an archive of all matches in previous World Cups, documentaries, and live games. There could be a subscription fee.

FIFA reported that it would be available in five language editions (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional seven, including Arabic, to follow in June 2022.



Content includes live soccer games from domestic leagues across the globe, archival footage and more, original content in documentaries, and a match centre for results and statistics.

According to Variety, the free cost might be temporary, and there could be a subscription fee in the future.

Top 10 Highest Paying IT Companies in Nigeria



Today’s technology industry keeps growing at great speed, and its growth rate is way faster than average when compared to other occupations. It has increased access to new opportunities, including improving the quality of employment and life.



Globally, the Information Technology (IT) industry is currently one of the highest paying in today’s world, and technology companies are the dream of every graduate or job seeker who would love to work with them.

According to cpn.gov.ng, Nigeria’s IT industry is worth about $150 billion and has an exponential annual growth rate of 10 per cent.



The IT companies below made the 2022 best places to work for several reasons, including flexible work environments, better pay and benefits that cover families.

Majority of the blue-chip companies are situated in Lagos and are some of the highest-paying companies in the country.

Here’s a list of 10 of the top-paying tech companies in Nigeria in no particular order:

• Oracle Nigeria

• Microsoft Nigeria

• Interswitch Group

• Chippercash

• Trade Depot

• Moove Africa

• Andela

• Reliance HMO

• MainOne

• Google Nigeria.

