Sustaining Logistics Support in NAF Operations through R&D, Innovation

Rebecca Ejifoma and Esther Akinsola report that in line with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s drive to transform the Nigerian Air Force into a self-reliant, efficient and highly professional fighting force, premium has been placed on research and development to build capacity and reduce cost while maintaining high serviceability status of NAF platforms and equipment

Round the world, air power plays a huge role in tackling insecurity. Nigeria is not left out in tackling internal security challenges ranging from militancy in the South-south, pipeline vandalism in the South-west, cattle rustling in the North-west, Boko Haram Terrorist insurgency in the North-east and inssurection in the East.



This is where a formidable fleet becomes necessary. For the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, to win the war, its platforms must remain operational, thus the timely delivery of parts at reasonable costs becomes premium.



However, the fact that the NAF is ordinarily compelled to rely mostly on foreign original equipment manufacturers for the supply of the parts and usually at exorbitant prices has ensured that the service looking inwards.

Also backed by the focus of the federal government in promoting local content, home grown technology and innovation as principal means of preserving the nation’s foreign exchange earnings, NAF currently places much emphasis on research and development as a way of building indigenous technological capacity.

Therefore, it would be safe to say that at the core of the NAF is Research and Development (R&D). Under the present CAS, the department has further been strengthened to boost Nigeria’s technological base as a veritable tool for national development.

In line with the CAS’ drive to transform the NAF into a self-reliant, efficient and highly professional fighting force, research and development (R&D) in the NAF is being structured and repositioned to cope with emerging challenges.



This is aimed at domesticating knowledge, building capacity and reducing cost while maintaining high serviceability status of NAF platforms and equipment.

It was against this backdrop that the Logistics Command recently conducted its Inter-Unit R&D Competition, with the theme: “Sustaining Logistics Support in NAF operations through R&D and innovation.



Held at 631 Air Craft Maintenance Depot Ikeja, thee Chief of Standard and Evaluation, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Aliyu Bello, encouraged personnel to put in more efforts in collaborating with relevant stakeholders to promote research and development.

He, however, commended NAF for looking inwards, and developing indigenous technological capacity for the development of the operations of NAF.

This is coming as six NAF units and one NAF school carried out various research and development projects over the past months.

Some of the innovations displayed were Drones, Intruder Detection System, Digital Car Speed Detector, Automated Base Security and Fire Alarm System, Design and Construction of a Single Barrel Rocket Launcher.



Others are Design and Construction of Alpha Jet Aircraft Parachute Packing Machine for Ejection Seat Headrest Assembly.

According to the AVM, these innovations will gradually free us from overdependence on foreign technology.



He further commended the AOC, Logistics Command, AVM Hassan Abubakar, for his efforts to rapidly harness the potential of its personnel in utilising indigenous resources to develop these projects.



He said: “I am pleased with the number of projects displayed. It renews the hope that, with ingenuity, determination and right leadership, NAF personnel can achieve much.”



The CSE said he believes that in synergising and building strong partnerships, “there is no challenge that we cannot overcome as a service and as a nation.

“l am confident that this event will eventually bring out products that will enhance NAF operations and contribute to the development of our dear nation”.



While acknowledging that local content production would free them from overdependence on technology, he implored the command to make more efforts in collaborating with key stakeholders to champion research and development activities within the command.



On his part, the AOC, Logistics Command, NAF, AVM Hassan Abubakar noted NAF’s resolve to continuously ensure that sufficient aircraft are available for deployment when necessary.

He indicated also that the space and components essential for the serviceability of these aircraft are not usually manufactured in Nigeria and need to be sourced from overseas.

“Unfortunately, deliveries of these components, which are exorbitant, are often delayed with attendant negative effects on our operations,” Abubakar noted, while adding that NAF has placed premium value on research and development to stem the situation.

