QNET Partners Transblue on E-commerce, Plans Big for Consumers

A leader in global e-commerce and direct selling, QNET Limited, has launched in Nigeria in partnership with Transblue Limited as its lead market partner in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

QNET is a global e-commerce and Direct Selling company that provides customers around the world with unique high-quality products and services while providing an opportunity for Independent Representatives (IRs) to build a sales business by promoting these products.

At a dinner held in Lagos, the partnership deal was signed and sealed amidst cultural dance performance.

The audience gathered at the Radisson Hotel, GRA Ikeja also saw an English subtitled QNET corporate video that highlights the success stories of women who are beneficiaries of the life-changing e-commerce.

QNET’s customers can also take advantage of the direct selling business offered by QNET by promoting its products and services to others and earning commissions on successful sales.

Indeed, E-commerce and Direct Selling business sectors have grown exponentially over the last few years, lifting millions of Nigerians and Africans out of poverty. According to the latest WFDSA report, the global e-commerce market was valued at $9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Direct selling, which is a retail channel used by top global brands and smaller, entrepreneurial companies to market products and services to consumers, also continues to grow, with total retail sales amounting to $179.3 billion in 2020 globally. With presence in over 25 countries in the world, QNET brings its global experience in both sectors to bear in Nigeria while leveraging the local footprint and network of Transblue Limited.

Speaking at the launch, the Regional General Manager sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, Mr Biram Fall said: “The entry of QNET in Nigeria is in line with the government of Nigeria’s vision to partner with the private sector to effectively achieve the desired economic recovery and transformative growth. At QNET, we intend to play our part by boosting entrepreneurship in Nigeria through our well-established global e-commerce and Direct Selling ecosystems. Partnerships are part of our DNA, and we are delighted today to unveil our partnership with Transblue Limited. The partnership leverages Transblues’ robust market presence and local expertise to enhance customer service, provide training to our independent representatives, and facilitate faster access to our products, among other areas of collaboration.”

While reflecting on this partnership, Managing Director of Transblue, Mr Abiodun Akeem Ajisafe, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with QNET, as we are confident that our mutual strengths will help bring Nigerians a unique opportunity to generate additional income. Not only does this partnership provide access to unique, high-quality products, it also provides a business model that has been tested globally, and that is locally supported.”

