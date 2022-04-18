Pan African Towers Appoints Azeez Amida as CEO

Emma Okonji

Pan African Towers (PAT), one of Nigeria’s leading telecom and digital infrastructure provider has appointed Azeez Amida as its Chief Executive Officer to oversee its business operations. The appointment, which took effect from April 1, 2022, will see Amida, 38, lead PAT in its drive to strengthen its position as Nigeria’s largest indigenous Telecom and Digital Infrastructure provider.

Prior to this role in PAT, Amida had worked at IHS in Nigeria and Rwanda with his last role as CEO IHS Rwanda, where he led the company to become the fastest-growing operations in 13 markets. He was also the consulting Chief Operating and Growth Officer for Merit Telecoms where he supported the company to align its operations with global best practice and position it to attract institutional investors.

He has a solid understanding of emerging markets and brings over 18 years of professional experience, cutting across six countries and twelve industries including Telecommunications, FMCG, Healthcare, Agri-business, Investment Banking, Private equity, and financial advisory among others.

Reacting to the appointment, the Chairman of PAT, Mr. Oluwole Adeleke said “Amida is a young professional who brings with him expertise in the operation of telecom and digital infrastructure assets across markets in Africa. The Board of Directors is pleased to have Amida at this critical time when the telecom sector of the economy is growing rapidly.”

Pleased with the appointment, Amida said: “It is indeed an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the management of PAT and I am delighted that I will be working with a highly-skilled team, and together, we will build a leading, strong and competitive indigenous telecom and digital infrastructure company.”

Amida is a graduate of Economics and an alumnus of the IE Business School, Spain. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the author of the soon-to-be-released book, EPE Principle: Understanding the Opportunity Cycle.

