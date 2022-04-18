‘Only Free, Fair Primaries Would Guarantee PDP’s Victory in Gombe

’A former Chief Executive of SunTrust Bank and Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has called on party leaders and stakeholders in the state to ensure a free and fair primary elections, saying that is the only and assured route to victory of the party at the polls in 2023.



In a statement issued by his media office yesterday in Gombe, the philanthropist stated that it would be very easy to defeat the incumbent governor because he has not done well in the last three year and has made lives unbearable for the people of Gombe with his unfriendly policies and insensitivity to the plights of the people.

Barde said that an enabling environment for all aspirants would produce the best candidate and ensure victory for the party.



He expressed confidence in the abilities of the party leadership in the state led by former Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo and the state executives, adding that they are men and women of courage, convictions and credibly would ensure a fair playing ground for all aspirants



He reiterated his preparedness to wrest power from the APC with the support of the good people of Gombe and the leaders and all stakeholders starting from the primary elections.



“ The PDP in the state has a vantage opportunity to win the next governorship election in Gombe State because of the incompetence and lack of clear-cut policies of the Inuwa Yahaya led government.



“The people are tired and seeks the intervention of the PDP to rescue them from the hopelessness of the APC government. But we can only achieve victory if we are united and ensure a level playing ground for all aspirants ahead the primary election.



“I have confidence in the leadership of our former Governor, His Excellency, Ibrahim Dankwanbo and the state Executives that they can lead us into victory. We already have the people on our side and as for me, I will continue to reach out to our people and build their confidence in my candidacy,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, Barde has congratulated Christians in the state for witnessing and celebrating another Easter, saying the season should inspire them to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance.

Barde felicitated them on the successful conclusion of the Lenten season, and enjoined them to come closer to God, and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and added that they should continue to intercede for the state and the country.



He urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead as he is prepared to relieve them of their sufferings and bring about a government with human face that would cater for the interests of both young and old, women and men and the less privileged in the state.



He said: ” My good people of Gombe State, I am using this opportunity of the Easter season to reach out to you once again and congratulate you for being alive to celebrate today. I urge you all, especially my Christian brothers and sisters, to pray for God’s intervention on behalf of our state and the country, to surmount the rising insecurity confronting the nation and reflect on the teachings of Christ which epitomizes forgiveness, sacrifice and tolerance.



“I wish to also assure you that things would no longer be the same in the next administration as the PDP is prepared to take over governance in the state at all levels and bring about a new life of ease and comfort. There will be food, water and qualitative education and functional health system in the state under my leadership.”

Barde urged them to safeguard their PVCs and ensure they vote for PDP in the coming elections and assured that he would continue with his philanthropic gestures towards them in making life better for them unlike the insensitivities of the current APC led government in the state.

