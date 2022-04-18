Online Platform, AfroDB, Positions to be Africa’s Top Entertainment Content Outfit



Nigerian online platform, AfroDB, is repositioning to become Africa’s top destination for entertainment content as it scales up operations to meet an increasing demand for online streaming on the continent.

The AfroDB website, www.afrodb.com, is an African online entertainment database that houses African films, African tv-shows and the rare content including details about cast, production crew, and personal biographies,. Shows, movies and songs are also reviewed and rated on the platform.

“AfroDB delivers high value African content to Africans. We are the only comprehensive platform for movies and music videos in Africa, with biographies of actors, directors, producers, script writers lights engineers, cameramen and people who work on a movie set to showcase their work to the world,” said Akin Kongi, AfroDB’s co-founder

He continued: “AfroDB.com provides accessible entertainment content for Africa; with our user-friendly web app and data repository, adequate and reliable information on celebrities, actors, crew members, makeup artists, entertainers and all participants in entertainment is made available.”

More entertainment fans across Africa are gravitating to online streaming as a method of consuming music and movie content daily. According to a report by online video optimisation and analytics firm, Conviva, in its State of Online Streaming Q3 2021 report, Streaming services in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and other parts of Africa, ranked highest at 273 per cent ahead of other regions of the world.

According to a new projection by Digital TV Research, a London-based business intelligence company, the number of subscription video-on-demand users in Africa is projected to reach about 15 million by 2026. AfroDB is one of the indigenous outfits rising up to take advantage of this increasing demand.

Ade Adesida, another AfroDB co-founder, said “Other than biographies, the platform lets you see the movies from all over Africa from the 1980s categorised into genres with over 2000 movies already on the platform and at least 500 that can be streamed for free.”

“We are creating a data source where all content on African film and all its related activities be found, the continent’s most robust Film data well,” Adesida added.

Also, film professionals who currently do not have their works up on the platform can request a profile be created for them using our request a profile feature.

With up to 2,111 movies, 276 series, and 13,000 biographies of movie professionals across Africa currently available for viewing on its website, AfroDB is poised to be a one stop shop for entertainment consumption on the continent.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

