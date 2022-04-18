Gbajabiamila, Wase Felicitate Christians, Call for Prayers



Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Idris Wase, yesterday, congratulated Nigerian Christians on the celebration of this year’s Easter.



The duo felicitated with Christians in separate congratulatory messages, signed by their media aides, Lanre Lasisi and Umar Puma.



Gbajabiamila, in his message stated that the ‘period called for sober reflection and dedication to nationhood.’

He, therefore, urged Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all times and use the period of Easter to pray for unity and peace in the country.



Gbajabiamila also called on all citizens to support the government in its efforts to tackle insecurity.

Wase, in a message urged Nigerians to be strong and prayerful amid current security challenges bedeviling the country.



He expressed optimism that better days would soon come and urged Nigerians not to be discouraged but to continue to pray for the peace and stability of the country.

