Bauchi Speaker Defects to PDP

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman has dumped the APC for the PDP. He declared that he is now a member of the PDP during the Ramadan breaking of fast hosted by the Governor with stakeholders from four local government areas of Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass.

The Speaker was elected under controversial circumstances.

The leadership crisis that engulfed the Bauchi State House of Assembly in 2019 after 11 members out of 31 lawmakers elected Hon Suleiman as Speaker and this led to the emergence of a factional Speaker.

The House from the onset was dominated by the APC with 21 members, eight members from the PDP and one member from the NNPP.

With the Speaker’s defection, there are now 16 members in the APC and 15 in the PDP.

