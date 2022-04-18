Actress Matilda Lambert Visits Orphanage, Celebrates Birthday

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood actress and producer, Matilda Lambert recently celebrated her birthday. And as part of events marking the special day, the thespian resolved to give to charity as usual and put smiles on the faces of the less privilege. This she did visiting Jesus Orphanage Home at Elelenwo, Port Harcourt where she had a wonderful time celebrating her special birthday with the children. Lambert revealed that she felt elated seeing smiles on the faces of the children.

It was a beautiful sight to behold and refreshing as the ‘Unroyal’ star prayed and danced with the kids. “I visit the orphanage homes every three months to show them love. And when my birthday came, I felt its one place I must go to first, to celebrate before any other event for the day,” she said. “I feel extremely joyful seeing beautiful smiles on the faces of the children each time I visit. And there’s this inner fulfillment and excitement I get each time I visit them”, she explained.

For the University of Abuja graduate of Philosophy, visiting the orphanage on her birthday and dancing with them was the highlight of her day. “One of the happiest moments of my day was cutting my 1st cake with these special kids at Jesus Orphanage home. Amazing children… The prayer session was so refreshing,” she shared in a post on her Instagram page.

She further noted that “My excitement was extreme when they said each of the kids will challenge me for a dance. Am like how? Had to replace me with my little cousin so they won’t win us… My joy was full…What a day.” The day ended with an award presentation at her office by the Rescue Nigeria Future Leaders Initiative group in recognition as the Global Rescue Ambassador for her distinct personality, exemplary leadership character, and humanitarian spirit.

Known for her compassion for underprivileged children, the philanthropist believes in setting time and resources aside to give back to society through her CSR and social impact activities organized by her not-for-profit organization, Tilda Goes Green (TGG) Foundation. On how she feels being able to celebrate her birthday, the Port Harcourt based actress said “I am most grateful for life because it’s the biggest gift anyone can have.

“When there’s life, there’s hope. I am also grateful for how far God has brought me, his divine protection, undying love, inexplicable blessings, and unmerited favours and how much God pampers me like an egg. I am also grateful for my family, career, business etc.,” she said. “Lastly, I am super grateful for my foundation TGG on how God has used it to bless souls and put smiles on their faces. I will forever be grateful to God for his immeasurable blessings.”

