2023: Abe Join Rivers Governorship Race

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has officially declared to run for the governorship seat in the 2023 elections in Rivers State under the All Progressives Party (APC).



Abe made the declaration yesterday during the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.



Abe, however, said he would only support anyone who emerges APC gubernatorial candidate in the state under a free, fair and equitable contest, warning that anything short of that would be resisted.

“I have not said and I will not say that Sen Abe must be the candidate of APC in Rivers State.



“I have always said that if we have a fair, free, transparent, inclusive and equitable contest and somebody emerges from that process, as a democrat I will support whoever emerges in that contest and the person will win.



“But if you go and cook up a process to exclude me, it will not work. They cannot decide for Rivers people, Rivers people will decide for themselves.



“We don’t need a riverine or upland candidate that is known to Ameachi. What we need is a Rivers candidate that is known by Rivers people with the capacity and integrity to deliver.



“That is why I Senator Magnus Ngei Abe will contest for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in Rivers State.

“Let me advise the party, we have been through this road many times. We should not make the same mistake again. There should be an end to political rascality in Rivers State, we should not disregard the people and expect a good result.”



Earlier, a former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barr Worgu Boms, said that Abe remains the most qualified candidate for the job.

