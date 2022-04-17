What’s Legacy at the Ministry of Interior?

HighLife

Politics is likely the only career that is treated with equal fervour and disgust. Despite how often people die in hospitals, one would think that doctors would be hated. But no! Politicians, that innocent group of well-meaning individuals, are the ones that are held responsible for every bad thing in society. Just imagine what is going on with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Since falling off his scooter, as one roadside analyst described it, the former Osun State governor has been lambasted right and left. But he must soldier for this is the mandate of the elite Nigerian politician.

Aregbesola has been coming under verbal attacks since he first dipped his right toe in the stream of politics. Since then, the man has grown quite used to it. You can tell this by how easy it is for him to shrug off insults and disrespect, sometimes going so far as to benignly initiate a reconfiguration of governmental cabinets within and beyond Osun State.

Regardless, in the past few months, Aregbesola has been shown little mercy in the media. The leading question people are asking is exactly what he is doing at the Ministry of Interior. According to these people, it doesn’t seem as if Aregbesola is suited to the role, and others have even claimed that the Ilesa man does not know Jack about what occupying the Interior Minister’s seat means, only thinking that he is supposed to craft power schemes in the interiors of his Abuja office.

Of course, other people are opposed to these claims of Aregbesola’s inadequacy. This second category insists that Aregbesola is not just announcing holidays, but has made a name for himself in the Interior Ministry by simplifying the procurement of international passports. Moreover, he also introduced new uniforms for the Civil Defence.

Overall, people are divided over what legacy Aregbesola is building over at the Ministry of Interior.

