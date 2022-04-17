Pray to Salvage Nigeria from Failure, Senators Urge Nigerians

Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Tokunbo Abiru urged Nigerians to earnestly pray to end insecurity, economic crises and corruption undermining Nigeria’s development.

The lawmakers made the call in separate messages they issued yesterday to mark the life and resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, noting that Christ’s love and sacrifice “remains a key foundation of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers.”

In his message to the Christian faithful, Bamidele congratulated Nigerians for witnessing another Easter season, urging them to always embrace unity and pray for a better Nigeria after the current parlous state.

Bamidele said the multifaceted crises of insecurity, economic depression, corruption and mistrust currently threatening the country’s foundation requires concerted efforts and fervent prayers for them to be surmounted.

Bamidele said time has come for all citizens to rise above the primordial sentiments of self-interest, political inclinations and ethno-religious bonds and cry in unison for the nation to be saved from impending doom.

Bamidele said: “Nigeria has never been this challenged in history. The problems pose hauntingly and traumatising, but nothing is difficult for God to do if will rightly direct our prayer supplications at an occasion like this.

“The cases of killings, kidnapping and ethnic mistrust are quaking our foundation and our bond of unity is gradually tearing, which portends danger to our existence as a nation.

“But I share that belief that we shall overcome if we stand on the rock laid by Christ and pray through the blood he shed on the cross of Calvary.

“The lesson of death and resurrection is instructive that we must love, sacrifice and be our brother’s keeper and this is the righteous path all Nigerians must tread to be able to build our nation together”, the APC chieftain stated.

In his own message, Abiru urged Nigerians not to get weary in the face of the unprecedented security and other challenges confronting the nation adding that there is power in the collective will of the people as they support the government in tackling the challenges.

Abiru said: “The life and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ remains a key foundation of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers. This solemn commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ’s death and glorious resurrection should renew our resolve to live in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faiths.

“As the Holy Scripture instructs us to, we are supposed to follow peace with all men. I enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Lagos East and beyond to strengthen the cord of unity and eschew all divisive tendencies that further reveal our national fault lines.

“ As we celebrate the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, I urge that we should remember our dear nation, Nigeria in prayers.

“Security and economic challenges are indeed daunting. But we should not throw our hands up in despair. We should continue to give necessary support to the nation’s leadership and collectively seek the face of God over these protracted challenges.”

