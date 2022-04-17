Osun COS Receives Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Prize

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Dr. Charles Akinola, has received the Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Prize for Leadership Excellence.

In a statement by Dominic Eveh, the representatives of the African Students Union Parliament headquartered in Accra, Ghana presented the award to Akintola in Osogbo, Osun State capital recently.

The statement said the parliament, an umbrella of students’ associations from 51 countries across the African continent, nominated Akinola for the award at the bi-annual convention of the organisation held in Accra.

It said: ‘‘The Prize is presented to individuals whose lives exemplify the idea of living for others and dedicate themselves to practices which promote the African moral value, strong family life, international cooperation and harmony, and the renewal of the Pan Africanism ideology.

‘‘It is on this note that the Parliament presents him the Pan-African Prize for leadership excellence for his hard work and dedication to service, which will mark his induction into the Pan-African Kwame Nkumah Leadership Hall of Fame because his life has contributed more than a building block towards the advancement of the Pan-Africanism ideology’’, the statement read.

Receiving the award, Akinola, a former university teacher and foremost development policy expert, thanked them for the prestigious honour and commended the body for its strident commitment to promoting responsible youth and leadership development in Africa.

He noted: ‘‘Thank you for your interest and honour. I’m further encouraged to contribute even more to supporting responsible youth development in Africa by tackling the associated challenges.”

