Ogun Police Arrest Man for Stealing Two Children from Church

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, arrested a middle-age man, Sakiru Famuyiwa, at Ijeja area of Abeokuta, for allegedly stealing two children during a church service.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

Abimbola said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ibara Divisional Headquarters.

He said while Good Friday service was going on at Celestial Church of Christ Ijeja, the suspect and one other who is now at large, sneaked into the children’s department and stole two children who are two and three years old.

He said: “On their way out with the stolen children, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised alarm, consequent upon which the congregants pursued them and apprehended one of them.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ibara Division, Nasirudeen Oyedele, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from angry mob who were about to lynch him.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

