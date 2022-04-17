Mark, Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu Want Nigerians to Imbibe Easter Lessons

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his predecessor, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of the celebration of Easter.

In separate messages yesterday, the trio asked Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Easter while also preaching love, peace and justice among the citizenry.

On his part, Mark enjoined Nigerians to reflect and review the tortuous journey to nationhood so far with a view to reversing faulty steps in order to achieve a prosperous, secured and guaranteed future.

He bemoaned the unabating state of insecurity that has led to loss of countless numbers of lives, the socio economic malaise and political uncertainty, saying the nation arguably “faces an uncertain future.

“It is a disservice to humanity to pay lip service to the challenges or pretend that all is well when the socio economic and political life of the nation is almost in comatose.”

Mark said every right thinking member of the society “should be worried about the state of the nation and twist of events in the reverse order. We need to pause and ponder about the state of the nation and find a solution going forward.

He urged the present administration to open doors for fresh ideas pointing out that “it is not the exclusive preserve of the government to find solutions to our challenges. It is not about political party, religious or ethnic affiliations but about the survival of our nation.

“Those in positions of authority should be honest enough to admit that things are wrong and be prepared to lead the way towards finding solutions. I believe we can fix Nigeria again if we resolve to work together in an atmosphere of honesty and mutual respect for one another.”

He urged religious leaders across the divide “to always preach the message of peace, hope and harmonious relationship between and among adherents.

Mark prayed that the peace, reconciliation and forgiveness, which the season of Easter brings, envelops the nation henceforth.

In his message, Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege called on Christians to imbibe the lessons of Easter by appreciating the central theme of sacrifice, death on the cross and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said the lessons illustrated by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a model for human existence.

The senator, therefore, urged Christians to rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance.

“Easter celebrates Christians’ belief in the divine power of Jesus and the hope that loss leads to something new.

“Jesus’ death was a sacrifice for the sins of others, but his resurrection represents something even more powerful: the potential for rebirth, salvation, restoration, rejuvenation and renewal of faith.

“The important message of Easter is love for humanity and this Christ-like virtue must be converted into a citizen’s will towards national integration and harmony between the various religious and ethnic sections of the country.”

In another Easter message, Ekweremadu enjoined Nigerians to tread the path of love, justice, and peace in their relationship with one another to engender national cohesion and development.

Ekweremadu said only peace built on justice and love could guarantee the much-needed development and lasting security in the nation.

He said: “Easter is a thought-provoking moment as it commemorates the triumph of love, forgiveness, and self-sacrifice over hate and evil.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria has not lived up to the promises she held at independence due partly to systemic injustice as well as ethno-religious and sectional discriminations and recriminations that have combined to slow down the nation’s match to greatness.

“It pains in particular to watch as our nation is daily demystified by the mounting insecurity, poverty, and multi-sectoral regression.

“But we can still and should indeed resurrect the giant in Nigeria by pulling together, promoting and imbibing the virtues of justice, forgiveness, and love needed to build a peaceful, united, secure, and prosperous nation.”

While wishing Nigerians a hitch-free Easter celebration, Ekweremadu urged them to also cease the occasion to pray for the nation.

